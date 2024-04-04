ADVERTISEMENT

Aurodhan World Dance Festival held

April 04, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

About 120 artistes from India and other countries presented vignettes of diverse dance genres at the recent Aurodhan World Dance Festival.

According to Lalit Verma, Aurodhan founder and festival curator, the showcase of artforms featured 111 events on a single day - from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and ranged from Bharatanatyam and Butoh to Odissi and Rajasthani folk.

There was also Baul performance by Parvathy Baul and concerts by Mahesh Vinayakram and Abhijeet Ghoshal.

The Aurodhan Art Gallery collaborated with the Pondicherry University and Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) for these events.

