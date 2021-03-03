Aurobindo Society launches life skills programme in government schools

Initial training: An orientation workshop being held at the Education Department on Tuesday.

PUDUCHERRY

03 March 2021 00:45 IST

Initiative aims at propagating positive mental health through education tools

The Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) in association with the Education Department launched a positive mental health and life skills training initiative across 30 government schools in Puducherry.

Delivered under the Society’s ‘Svarnim Puducherry’ initiative to chart out a new course of growth, the Our Child Duty (ORC) project aims at propagating positive mental health through life skill education tools.

Also launched was the School Children’s Health and Awareness Programme (SHARP), a scheme supported by the Department of Science and Technology where basic health data will be used to generate actionable interventions for better health and nutrition of school children.

Advertising

Advertising

This is in line with the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (National Children’s Health Programme) being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ties in with the DST-Year of Awareness on Science & Health (YASH) theme.

In connection with the launch, an orientation workshop for principals, vice-principals and nodal teachers of 30 government schools located in Puducherry was held at the Education Department on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the two programmes, P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of School Education, said the key to success of transforming the youth was to keep them engaged in positive activities and guiding them to explore and encouraging them to fulfil their full potential over and above their studies.

Dinakar. N, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha; Meenakshisundaram, Chief Educational Officer; Nadanasabapathy, Deputy Director of Women’s Education; and Thanaselvam Nehru, Deputy Director (Elementary Education)participated.

Rupa Saha, from the SAS, explained the larger vision of Svarnim Puducherry of creating a model Puducherry, and the work it had initiated in the areas of health, education and agriculture.