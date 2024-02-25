GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aurobindo Ashram hosts expo on works of scholar-educationist Raghunath Pani

February 25, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition highlighting the multi-faceted works of the late Raghunath Pani, scholar-educationist and lifelong follower of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother, is under way at Exhibition House, Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Rangapillai Street.

The exhibition, which features several rare photographs, articles and music, is hosted to mark his birth centenary year.

According to the organisers, Pani first met The Mother through music in 1954 and went on to get trained in the veena and hindustani vocal to go with his proficiency in Odissi-style bhajans. He had composed and sang Geetagovinda, which he went on to recreate as a dance-drama in the 1970s.

He also used 25 ragas to recite the thousand names of The Mother—“Matri Sahashranama” —written by Shyam Sunder on the lines of the Lalita Sahasranamanda as a dance drama in the early 1970s, organisers said.

Primarily a mathematics teachers, he was a polyglot adept in English, Hindi, Bengali, Oriya and Sanskrit. Being the first Ph.D. holder in Education from Odisha, he was instrumental in starting the first Integral Education school and introducing Education as a Honours subject in degree and post-graduate level.

The exhibition, open all days except Mondays, is on till March 3.

