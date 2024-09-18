GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AURA cultural meet held in Puducherry

Published - September 18, 2024 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
PIMS Director-Principal Renu G’Boy Varghese recently inaugurated “AURA ‘24” the annual sports and cultural festival.

PIMS Director-Principal Renu G’Boy Varghese recently inaugurated “AURA ‘24” the annual sports and cultural festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 1,000 students from institutions across the country expressed their talents at “AURA’24”, the annual inter-collegiate sports and cultural event hosted by the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Renu G’Boy Varghese, PIMS Director-Principal, recently inaugurated the three-day fete and released “Aura T-shirts” in the presence of Nishanth Rajan, vice principal and Mohanram T student council president.

Cash prizes and certificates were awarded for the winners of various competitions.

The event held across venues in the bedecked campus also featured entertainment by emerging artists and a variety of culinary treats.

Published - September 18, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.