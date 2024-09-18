AURA cultural meet held in Puducherry

More than 1,000 students from institutions across the country expressed their talents at “AURA’24”, the annual inter-collegiate sports and cultural event hosted by the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Renu G’Boy Varghese, PIMS Director-Principal, recently inaugurated the three-day fete and released “Aura T-shirts” in the presence of Nishanth Rajan, vice principal and Mohanram T student council president.

Cash prizes and certificates were awarded for the winners of various competitions.

The event held across venues in the bedecked campus also featured entertainment by emerging artists and a variety of culinary treats.