Augmented de-addiction services to go hand-in-hand with enforcement-LG

March 11, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday opened the augmented ‘Tele MANAS State Cell’ (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) that will operate a round-the-clock toll-free helpline 14416 to offer counselling to those in mental distress.

The unit will be manned by a 14-member team of psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers. Ms. Soundararajan said steps to strengthen counselling and rehabilitation facilities would go hand-in-hand with stringent law enforcement measures to curb alcohol and drug abuse.

The services are also being expanded at the Alcohol & Drug Rehabilitation Centre under Puducherry Health Department at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Research Institute.

A 14-bedded rehabilitation unit will provide institutionalised recovery and rehabilitation. It would have a library and recreational space. A further expansion of facilities at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 lakh will be completed shortly, she said.

Addressing journalists later, Ms. Soundararajan said the government was consulting legal experts for establishing a fast track court for speedy delivery of justice in extraordinary cases of crimes against minors. “We are looking at a mechanism that will be quicker than the three-month time frame for cases under POCSO”, she said.

Health Secretary A. Muthamma, G. Sriramulu, Health Director, medical officers and staff participated.