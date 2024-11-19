ADVERTISEMENT

Audit awareness walkathon organised at Gandhi Thidal

Published - November 19, 2024 11:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in the ‘walkathon’ organised by Office of Principal Accountant General (Audit-II), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Speaker R. Selvam flagged off an audit awareness walkathon at the Gandhi Thidal under the auspices of the office of the Principal Accountant General (PAG-Audit-II) in Chennai, on Tuesday.

Scores of students held placards highlighting the importance of financial probity, the all-important role of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India within the Constitution and as a guide to the State legislatures.

S. Ramesh, MLA and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly, R. Sharat Chauhan, Chief Secretary, and K.P. Anand, PAG (Audit-II), Chennai were among those who participated.

