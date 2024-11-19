Audit awareness walkathon organised at Gandhi Thidal

Speaker R. Selvam flagged off an audit awareness walkathon at the Gandhi Thidal under the auspices of the office of the Principal Accountant General (PAG-Audit-II) in Chennai, on Tuesday.

Scores of students held placards highlighting the importance of financial probity, the all-important role of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India within the Constitution and as a guide to the State legislatures.

S. Ramesh, MLA and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly, R. Sharat Chauhan, Chief Secretary, and K.P. Anand, PAG (Audit-II), Chennai were among those who participated.