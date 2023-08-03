Auction of fish continues near Goubert Market despite a ban

August 03, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The auction of fish on the main roads surrounding Goubert Market goes unchecked despite an order by District Collector E. Vallavan last year, prohibiting wholesale trading of fish in the area.

Following a direction from the Madras High Court on July 29, 2022, the Collector had issued an order under section 133 of Cr.P.C banning auction of fish by wholesale dealers in the busy commercial areas in and around the main roads of Goubert Market.

The Collector in his order had prohibited auction and wholesale business of fish in the market and surrounding streets. He had directed the dealers to shift their activities to the Modern Hygienic Fish market located on ECR.

The Collector had cited traffic congestion and unhygienic disposal of waste as the reason for banning wholesale trading of fish in the market areas of J. N Street and M.G Road. “Residents and commercial establishments in and around the market have been complaining about unhygienic conditions and foul smell. The roads and surrounding areas after auctioning of fish are inundated with slush and mud causing inconvenience to customers visiting the market and other commercial establishments,” Mr. Vallavan had said in his order on September 27, 2022.

The High Court gave the direction to the Collector following a petition filed by M. Narasimhan, a fish trader. He had approached the court after wholesale fish traders refused to shift their business to the Modern Market despite directions from the Municipality.

After the order issued by the Collector did not yield any results, Mr. Narasimhan, two months ago, had approached the court again seeking a direction to the police to implement the order of the Collector. The court on July 19 issued a fresh order directing the police to implement the ban order.

“When implementing the order, there is bound to be some resistance and that cannot be a ground for the police not to strictly implement the order of the Collector,” the July 19 order of the High Court said.

“It is almost 15 days since the order has been passed. There are no signs of the administration implementing the direction of the court. The wholesale dealers continue to operate from the market area,” said Mr. Narasimhan.

He added that the organised groups operating in the market have started threatening them for approaching the High Court. Senior police officers have been briefed about the threat perception, he added.

Mythali, a resident of Boulevard, said the government should ponder whether they have achieved any objective of constructing a modern market using public money. The government had incurred an expenditure of more than ₹13 crore to construct the market. The building has remained as a wasteful expenditure so far, she added.

“The modern market is remaining idle for more than three years. It is a waste of public money and such negligence will reflect badly on governance. People will lose faith in the government if they are not able to enforce decisions and court directions. The indifference of government towards court directions is very much reflected in the last two days after the entire town got dotted with banners and hoardings of Chief Minister on his birthday,” she said.

When contacted, a senior police officer said police force would be deployed if the District Administration makes a request for security cover to carry out eviction of wholesale fish dealers from market area. “We can assist and provide security cover for eviction. We can only deal with the law-and-order issue during an eviction. If there is a request, we will deploy adequate manpower,” the officer told The Hindu.