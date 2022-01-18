Puducherry

Attendance for Group A, B staff in government offices capped at 50%

Special Correspondent Puducherry 18 January 2022 22:44 IST
Updated: 18 January 2022 22:44 IST

Group A staff, among those not exempted

The government has issued a circular, capping attendance at its offices at 50% as a measure to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, the territorial administration issued an order directing the government offices and departments to have only 50% of its Group B and Group C staff coming to offices till January 31. In a circular, Under Secretary to Department of Personnel and Administrative Affairs of Puducherry V. Jaishankar said all Group A officers, under secretaries to the government and heads of departments, should attend office at full strength.

Departments rendering essential services, the revenue-generating departments, and those involved in implementation of COVID-19 control activities, are not exempted from in-person attendance. Any staff residing in containment zones, are exempted from coming to offices till the zone is denotified by authorities, the circular said.

