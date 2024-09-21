Attempts being made to create negative narrative about the country, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Highlighting that the country was on the path towards economic growth and reviving its unique spiritual conception, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said that the entire world has acknowledged the economic progress it had attained in the last ten years.

Mr. Ravi, however, deplored an “ecosystem” that was trying to undermine the public confidence with claims about the “compromise of Constitutional bodies”. He was speaking at the inaugural event of the Bharat Shakti Pondy Lit Fest 2024, here on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Governor said that there was a faction of people who were not willing to acknowledge the progress the country had attained in the last ten years. This “ecosystem” is trying to create a sense of fear by creating a false narrative about the Constitutional bodies being compromised. They are creating a negative fiction; they are trying to undermine public confidence, he said.

“We are the fastest growing economy and the world has acknowledged our potential. But, some in the country are not ready to accept this economic growth. Besides the economic front, the country has also made advances in science and technology. All these achievements were made possible because of the contribution of the people, especially the youth. The country’s leadership has only removed the obstacles and created a sense of pride. The government has put the trust in the people,” the Governor said.

It is the responsibility of the people working in all spheres of life to contribute their best in making the nation great, he said. Along with the rise of Bharat on the economic front, the country was witnessing a spiritual awakening, which, according to Mr. Ravi, was its core strength.

“Concerted efforts were made in the past to destroy and neutralise the country’s unique spiritual conception. People who were at the helm of affairs after Independence also tried to undermine Bharat Shakti. We are regaining our unique spiritual strength and we have a divine obligation to spread brotherhood across the world,” the Governor said.

He also stressed the need to discard the “European form of secularism”. “Bharath was always secular, and it believed in universal brotherhood. We need to promote a secularism that gives equal respect to all. We should also discard political ideology that promotes social and caste conflicts,” he said.

Mr. Ravi released two books during the event. He later called on Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan at the Raj Nivas.