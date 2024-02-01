Atal Incubation Centre to host first start-up expo on Saturday and Sunday

February 01, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A few years ago, students of the erstwhile Pondicherry Engineering College undertook what was a ₹50 challenge. Split into batches of five, each group with a combined “working capital” of ₹250, were tasked to sell products inside the campus and try to show a net positive by evening.

The one-day breakout event hosted at the Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre set up in 2014 was among the various methods tried out in the campus to break the mental deadlock in entrepreneurial thinking and wealth creation among the students.

What began as largely as a programme of basic initiation with limited resources to entrepreneurial concepts is now a throbbing start-up hub with the establishment of a full-fledged Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) in 2019---pre-dating even the upgradation of the PEC into the Puducherry Technological University the following year.

“We have over the years evolved a fairly robust start-up ecosystem in spite of the constraints of a small place like Puducherry,” said R. Sundaramurthy, Executive Director, AIC-PECF (Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation).

200 jobs created

In about three years since it was set up with NITI Aayog funds under the Atal Innovation Mission, the AIC-PECF has groomed 80 start-ups across various business domains, ranging from pet accessories to drones for agricultural and healthcare applications and from food locator app to groundwater measurement device. Along the start-up chain, at least 200 jobs have been created.

This marks a signification turnaround from the PEC era when even the minuscule number---from the pool of around 3,000 B.Tech students enrolled at the institution at any given point---who underwent basic initiation into entrepreneurship concepts struggled to transition an idea from mind-to-market in the absence of a structured support system.

The AIC now offers resources, mentorship, tech facilities, IP guidance, pre-incubation support, mentorship by experts, investor backing right up to product launch. It also offers post-launch support in the form of grants if an entrepreneur is looking for a cash infusion to scale up.

While the AIC-PECF’s focus areas are Electronics Design and Manufacturing (EDM), Internet of Things(IoT) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), it extends support to any idea with promise.

“Contrary to misconception, the facility is not only for students or those with engineering background. Any one can walk in and pitch their idea... the person need not be a local or even a graduate, while all ideas need to be technology-bound”, said Mr. Sundaramurthy.

This open-ended approach will be a feature of the products/prototypes on display at the “Puducherry Start-Up Expo” on Saturday and Sunday at the Gandhi Thidal.

“An expo of this kind is a first for us. We are expecting more than 100 start-ups, 30 odd investors and mentors and about 500 industry leaders at the event”, said V. Vishnu Varadan, AIC-PECF CEO.

A start-up investor pitch is scheduled for Sunday.

“One thing, we were firm about was that we should minimise charges for budding start-ups as it is counter intuitive to burden someone already cash-strapped and unsure about finding feet in new terrain”, said Mr. Sundaramurthy.

Another underlying goal is to be able to practise the principle of financial sustainability that is preached to budding entrepreneurs. “We hope to become a self sustaining enterprise by the time the grant support dries up in a couple of years”, he said.