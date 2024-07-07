At Texas, delegation flaunts Puducherry’s growing tourism appeal

A delegation from the Puducherry Tourism Department is in the United States to make a pitch for tourism in the Union Territory.

The team, led by Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, is presenting the growing appeal of Puducherry as a sought-out tourism destination at an ongoing three-day event in San Antonio, Texas, a press note from the Minister’s office said.

The event is being held as part of the annual conference of the Federation of Tamil Sangamams of North America. Apart from dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu Ministers Palanivel Thiagarajan and Ma. Subramanian, representatives of 65 associations, entrepreneurs in the U.S., and personalities from the Tamil literary and entertainment realms are also participating in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.