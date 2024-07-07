GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At Texas, delegation flaunts Puducherry’s growing tourism appeal

Published - July 07, 2024 09:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and other representatives at a function in Texas, U.S.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and other representatives at a function in Texas, U.S. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation from the Puducherry Tourism Department is in the United States to make a pitch for tourism in the Union Territory.

The team, led by Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, is presenting the growing appeal of Puducherry as a sought-out tourism destination at an ongoing three-day event in San Antonio, Texas, a press note from the Minister’s office said.

The event is being held as part of the annual conference of the Federation of Tamil Sangamams of North America. Apart from dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu Ministers Palanivel Thiagarajan and Ma. Subramanian, representatives of 65 associations, entrepreneurs in the U.S., and personalities from the Tamil literary and entertainment realms are also participating in the event.

