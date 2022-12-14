  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Assurance panel holds meet on electricity privatisation

December 14, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Assembly Assurance Committee holding a meeting at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Assembly Assurance Committee holding a meeting at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Assurance Committee of the Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday took up for discussion the Centre’s decision to privatise the Electricity Department.

At the meeting, held under the Chairmanship of Independent legislator Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, it discussed with officials the status of assurances given to employees of the department during the agitation against privatisation.

The Committee also gathered details from officials about the progress made by the department on various schemes announced by the government in the power sector.

Legislators A.K.D. Arumugham (AINRC), Anibal Kennedy(DMK), Sivasankaran (Independent), nominated MLAs Ramalingam and Ashok Babu and Power Secretary T. Arun were present.

