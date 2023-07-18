HamberMenu
Assurance Committee of Puducherry Legislative Assembly holds meet

July 18, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Assurance Committee of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Tuesday met to review the implementation of various commitments made by the government on the floor of the House. The meeting, held under the Chairmanship of Independent legislator Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, reviewed the progress of schemes under General Administration; Home; Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms; Town and Country Planning; and the Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department. Speaker R. Selvam and legislators attended the meeting.

