Association extends support to strike called by trade unions

PUDUCHERRY

23 November 2020 23:41 IST

Govt. employees to stage protest as a mark of solidarity

The Confederation of Government Employees Association has decided to extend support to the nationwide strike called by trade unions on November 26 to protest against Central government’s policies, including labour laws.

Addressing a press conference here, general secretary of the association K. Radhakrishnan said government employees would stage a protest near the New Bus Stand as a mark of solidarity with trade unions. They would take out a rally from the Swadeshi Mill Complex to the bus stand area before staging the agitation.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Modi government had declared a war on the working class. Laws were being framed to satisfy corporate entities.

Honarary President of the association C.H Balamohan said the Central government had taken a pro-corporate and anti-working class stand. The salaried class are facing difficulties due to the policies of the Centre, he said.

The Centre should take steps to fill up vacancies in all departments, public sector undertakings and other utilities.

Government employees are also concerned about the new pension policy, he said.

He also urged the Congress government in the Union Territory to immediately provide pending salary of employees working in government undertakings and societies. Hundreds of people are working without salary for months, he also added.