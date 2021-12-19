Puducherry

Associate professor from Pondicherry varsity honoured

Recognition gained: Associate professor T. Shanmuganantham being felicitated by Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh.  

T. Shanmuganantham, associate professor, Department of Electronics Engineering, Pondicherry University, has received the “IEEE Best Researcher Award”, instituted by the Madras Chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, U.S., for the highest research contributions in 2021.

The award was presented to him by IEEE Madras Chapter chairman N. Kumarappan at a recent function held in Chennai. The award is decided on parameters such as the number of research publications, quality of papers, novelty and past performance. A Pondicherry University press note said Mr. Shanmuganantham was credited with 285 Scopus Publications as per the Scopus database, 112 Web of Science Publications, 115 articles in ORCID, 175 papers in IEEE and 30.02 Research Gate points.

Mr. Shanmuganantham, who has won numerous “Best paper award” at various IEEE international conferences engages in research across domains such as biomedical antennas, flexible electronics, and frequency selective surfaces. He is also the IEEE chair of the Antenna Propagation Society.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitated Mr. Shanmuganantham on his achievement at a function at the university.


