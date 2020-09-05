Assistant professors of Kanchi Mamunivar Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research stage protest in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

05 September 2020 00:12 IST

Assistant professors belonging to seven government colleges on Friday staged a protest against the delay in promotion as per the Career Advancement Scheme recommended by pay commissions. They staged the protests in front of the Kanchi Mamunivar Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research at Lawspet.

The Puducherry Government College Teachers Association, in a release, said promotion system recommended by the Sixth and Seventh Pay Review Committee had not been implemented. “We are in the same initial scale of pay without promotion,” the release said.

