Assistant Jailor’s house in Cuddalore set on fire

Family members escape unhurt, police suspect it to be pre-planned attack

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE:
August 28, 2022 09:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The kitchen in the house of Assistant Jailor Manikandan that was burnt by miscreants at M. Pudur in Cuddalore in the early hours of Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons set fire to the house of an Assistant Jailor attached to the Cuddalore Central Prison at M. Pudur in Cuddalore in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 3 a.m. in the jailors’ quarters. The family members of Manikandan, who works as an Assistant Jailor in the Cuddalore Central Prison at Kepparmalai, were sleeping inside the house when unidentified persons poured a bottle containing an inflammable liquid through the window grill in the kitchen in the house and set it on fire.

Mr. Manikandan was on medical leave and had left for Thanjavur while his parents, wife, and two children were at the house at the Jail quarters in M. Pudur. Seeing the fire, the family members, who were sleeping in a room in the house, raised an alarm and ran out of the house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The family members doused the fire that had gutted the kitchen with the help of other jail staff in the quarters. The family also found two bottles of Molotov cocktail outside the house.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police suspect that the incident was pre-planned. A number of mobile phones were seized from inmates including a history-sheeter lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison recently. The Cuddalore Old Town police are investigating.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry
fire
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app