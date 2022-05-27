Puducherry

Assistance given to fishermen for ban period

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributing the fishing ban relief to families of fishermen at his chamber in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY May 27, 2022 18:44 IST
Updated: May 28, 2022 03:59 IST

The Puducherry government has started disbursing ₹5,500 in assistance to fishermen to compensate the loss sustained by them during the fishing ban period.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the disbursement of assistance at a function in his chamber on Friday. Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Fisheries portfolio, were present.

In a press release, Mr. Lakshminarayanan’s office said around 16,917 fishermen would benefit from the gesture. The amount would be remitted to the bank accounts of fishermen in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam from Friday. The fishermen in Mahe would start receiving the amount from June 1, the release said.

The timely disbursement of the amount reflected the government’s commitment to the welfare of fishermen. The government had given the assistance last year too, the release said.

