Assistance given to fishermen for ban period

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurates the disbursement at a function on Friday

The Puducherry government has started disbursing ₹5,500 in assistance to fishermen to compensate the loss sustained by them during the fishing ban period.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the disbursement of assistance at a function in his chamber on Friday. Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Fisheries portfolio, were present.

In a press release, Mr. Lakshminarayanan’s office said around 16,917 fishermen would benefit from the gesture. The amount would be remitted to the bank accounts of fishermen in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam from Friday. The fishermen in Mahe would start receiving the amount from June 1, the release said.

The timely disbursement of the amount reflected the government’s commitment to the welfare of fishermen. The government had given the assistance last year too, the release said.