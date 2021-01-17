Assembly session to be reconvened tomorrow

PUDUCHERRY

17 January 2021 02:30 IST

Social Welfare Minister continues his protest

The fourth session of the fourteenth Assembly will be re-convened on Monday.

Secretary of the Legislative Assembly R. Mounissamy, in a communication, said the special session would start at 10.15 a.m.

A government source said apart from seeking approval for supplementary demand for hrants, the House would compliment Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao for completing 25 years as a legislator.

Meanwhile, the agitation launched by Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy entered the seventh day on Saturday. He told reporters that he would continue with his day-night protest on the portico of the Assembly till the Lt. Governor gives a positive response to his demands concerning his portfolios.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, and his family members were among those who called on the Minister at the venue on Saturday.