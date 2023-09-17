Assembly session likely to witness adoption of certain bills

September 17, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Though Wednesday’s sitting of the Puducherry Assembly is mainly to fulfil the government’s Constitutional commitment of adhering to the interregnum of six months between two sessions, the ruling All India N. R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance dispensation may use the occasion to introduce a few bills, including the one to amend the Puducherry Hindu Religious Institutions Act.

The Assembly Secretariat had on September 10 issued a communication that the second part of fourth session of the 15th Assembly will reassemble at 9. 30 a.m. on September 20.

The House was adjourned sine die on March 30 after passing the annual Budget.

“As per rules, the interval between two sessions should not be more than six months. It will reassemble to fulfil the Constitutional commitment and we may use the occasion to carry out certain legislative business. The session is most likely to be a one-day affair,” a ruling party member told The Hindu.

According to a government source, a resolution complimenting Indian Space Research Organisation and Union Government for the successful lunar landing and holding of the G 20 summit in New Delhi would be adopted.

Another likely resolution will be to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya for giving the Union Territory the nod to introduce 10% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in medical colleges.

The government is also likely to introduce a bill to amend the relevant rules of Puducherry Hindu Religious Institutions Act for appointment of trustees as suggested by the Madras High Court. The court had sought certain changes in the procedures of appointment of trustees, a government source said.

Two bills — Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ( Exemption from Approvals to Commence Business) Bill, 2023 and the bill to bring Ease of Doing Business are also in the pipeline. “The MSME has to get Puducherry Cabinet’s approval and EoDB bill is with the MHA. If we get the necessary approval before Tuesday, both the bills will be introduced. We are trying to introduce the bills,” the source said.

The Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Congress party, might use the floor to point out the shortcomings of the AINRC-led NDA government.

“If the government is serious about legislations and discussing issues concerning public, the House should be conducted for more number of days. Even if they are holding the session for a day, we will raise issues concerning the public. The government cannot escape by making mere announcements. Deterioration in law and order will also be raised in the House,” Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said.