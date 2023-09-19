ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly session from today

September 19, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Speaker R. Selvam carried out an inspection of the arrangements on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker R. Selvam inspecting the floor of Assembly before the fourth session of the 15th Puducherry Assembly, scheduled to commence on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The 15th Legislative Assembly will reconvene for the second part of fourth session on Wednesday.

While the House is reassembling primarily to fulfil the Constitutional obligation of convening once in six months — the previous session had been adjourned on March 30 after passing a full-fledged Budget — indications are that the government would try to accommodate into the business of a brief, perhaps even a one-day, session, the introduction of one or two bills.

Meanwhile, Speaker R. Selvam carried out an inspection of the arrangements on Tuesday.

