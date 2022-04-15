Assembly Secretary given financial powers

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has acknowledged the decision

In an inter-departmental note issued on April 13, the Confidential and Cabinet Department has said the government has delegated financial powers to the Assembly Secretariat.

Though the Secretary, Legislative Assembly, is not a Head of Department, he is competent to exercise the powers of an HoD. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has acknowledged the delegation of powers. The decision has been communicated to the Finance Department, the note said.

For long, the Assembly Secretariat had been waiting for the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the delegation of financial powers. Since the Assembly Secretary acted as only the Head of Office, the powers were limited. Now, the Secretary has been delegated certain financial responsibilities as in the case of the Heads of Departments, an official told The Hindu.

The Assembly Secretary can now clear certain bills pertaining to Assembly expenditure without sending them to the Secretariat, the official said.