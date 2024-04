April 26, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Assembly Secretariat has procured new firefighting equipment as part of its efforts to strengthen security preparedness in the complex. The machines have been purchased at a cost of around ₹2. 5 lakh. The company, which supplied the equipment on Thursday, demonstrated to the Assembly staff how to use it. The staff would be the first respondents during a fire emergency. Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar were present.

