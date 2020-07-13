Assembly not convened due to infighting in Congress: AIADMK

PUDUCHERRY

13 July 2020 22:43 IST

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam leader in Puducherry Assembly A. Anbalagan on Monday charged that the government was running away from convening the Assembly due to internal squabbles within the ruling party.

The government feared that “groupism in the Congress would come out in the open” if the Assembly was convened at this juncture, he said in a statement.

Recalling the Speaker’s decision to disqualify Congress legislator N. Danavelou, the AIADMK leader saiddisciplinary proceeding against the member was part of the internal rift within the ruling party.

The Centre has, so far, not accorded permission to present a full budget but the government was free to present another vote-on-account. However, the government did not want to convene the House to present a vote-on-account as the party had no confidence in Congress legislators, he said.

Mr. Anbalagan said the Chief Minister’s continued attack on the Centre had put the Union Territory in a disadvantageous position.

“Most of the time, the Chief Minister was functioning like Congress president, continuously attacking the Union Government,” the AIADMK leader said.

The government could have presented a full budget in March itself, he said adding people of Union Territory were unnecessarily dragged into the political fight by the Chief Minister.