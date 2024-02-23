GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly adopts resolution condoling death of former MP

February 23, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to condole the death of former MP P. Kannan in November last year.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy recalled Mr. Kannan’s political journey. He began his public life as a student leader of the Congress in 1968 and went on to become the Speaker and a Minister in Puducherry. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member, he said.

He further said that his passing away was a loss to the political sphere of Puducherry.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam said Mr. Kannan dominated the Union Territory’s political landscape due to his connection with the youth and administrative capabilities.

Opposition leader R. Siva urged the government to construct a statue and name a government institution after Mr. Kannan. Obituary references were also made to agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan; former Opposition leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly Vijayakant; former Tamil Nadu Governor Justice Fathima Beevi; CPI (M) leader Sankaraiah; and founder of Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam, Bangaru Adigal.

