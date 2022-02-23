Assembly adjourns sine die in Puducherry amid protests by DMK and Congress legislators

They were put off by short-duration session; wanted more time to discuss ‘burning issues’

DMK and Congress legislators holding a protest after staging a walk out from the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

They were put off by short-duration session; wanted more time to discuss ‘burning issues’

The second session of the 15th Assembly, which lasted for about 20 minutes, adjourned sine die amid Opposition protests on Wednesday.

The House re-assembled at 9.30 a.m., and without transacting any business, adjourned around 9. 50 a.m. In protest against the short session, the DMK and the Congress legislators, staged a walkout.

Though there was no official word on convening the session for such a short duration, the ruling party members said it was done to follow the convention of holding the session every six months. The House was convened in August to pass the annual budget.

Shortly after the House reconvened, Speaker R. Selvam made obituary references to former legislator K. Parasuraman, country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were killed in helicopter crash and playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and then informed the members about the assent given by the President and Lt. Governor to the bills moved in the last session.

The DMK and Congress legislators, led by Opposition leader R. Siva, were on their feet demanding prolonged session for having a discussion on important issues.

Mr. Siva said several burning issues had to be discussed in the House.

The members wanted to debate on the stand of the government on NEET and on the Statehood issue. They also sought a response from the Chief Minister on the promises made to the electors by him and the Central government.

The AINRC and BJP sought votes claiming that the same government at Centre and Puducherry would auger well for the Union Territory. Contrary to the claims made by both the parties, there had been no development in the Union Territory after the new government took over. Even there was no change in the budgetary support given by the Centre, he added.

The DMK and the Congress legislators, after staging a protest near the podium of Speaker, walked out. Later, they staged a demonstration on the portico of the Assembly.

Action against newspapers

Meanwhile, the Speaker gave a direction to the cabinet to take stern action against runaway newspapers spreading false information about legislators.

Mr. Selvam directed the cabinet to initiate proceedings against unregistered newspapers in the Union Territory and then adjourned the House sine die.

Earlier, a few BJP and Independent legislators met the Speaker in his chamber and petitioned him about the mushrooming of fake newspapers in the Union Territory. They complained that some people, in the guise of running newspapers, were trying to “blackmail the legislators for monetary gains.”