Ashram school alumnus appointed UGC member

April 12, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Sachidananda Mohanty

Sachidananda Mohanty, alumnus of the Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education (SAICE) in the city, has been appointed as a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The appointment is for a period of three years, effective from April 10, according to a notification from the Ministry of Education. In a career spanning over three decades, Professor Mohanty has received many distinctions as academic and in the field of culture nationally and internationally.

He has won several national and international awards, including those instituted by the Katha, British Council and Fulbright. In addition to writings on Sri Aurobindo, he has published extensively in the field of British, American gender, translation and post-colonial studies across internationally-reputed publishing houses.

Son of Bidyut Prabha Devi, renowned Odisha poet and Panchanan Mohanty, former Financial Adviser to the Government of Odisha, Prof. Mohanty was educated at the school run by the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in the city in the 1966-1975 period.

A former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, he has also served on the UNESCO Commission on Education and as a member of the Governing Board of Auroville Foundation.

Currently, he is the Sri Aurobindo Chair Professor at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

