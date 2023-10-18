HamberMenu
Ashish Madhaorao More given temporary charge of Finance

October 18, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Ashish Madhaorao More, who belongs to the 2005 batch of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been given temporary charge as Commissioner-cum-Secretary. He would look after subjects such as Finance, Industries & Commerce, Education and Port. The subjects were hitherto handled by Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar. Mr Jawahar was relieved of his additional responsibilities as per the directions of the Election Commission. Mr. More recently joined the Puducherry administration.

