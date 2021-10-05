ASG says he recommended deferring of polls

Additional Solicitor General R. Sankaranarayanan on Monday told the Madras High Court that he has made a recommendation to defer the Puducherry local body polls till the anomalies in the reservation of wards to the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and others are set right.

Appearing before Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, the ASG said he had written to the Chief Secretary, highlighting the anomalies, and suggested that the elections be postponed.

Decision soon

The letter was expected to be placed before the Chief Minister and a decision would be taken soon. The submission was made during the hearing of a couple of writ petitions which highlighted the anomalies in the reservation of wards and insisted on getting the election notification quashed.

After recording the submissions, the first Division Bench ordered that the current process of receiving nominations for the local body polls should be kept in abeyance. “It is best that the anomalies be addressed first and be removed before the process undertaken afresh,” the judges said.

Though the ASG urged the court to adjourn the matter to Wednesday so that he could revert with the decision to be taken by the Chief Minister, the judges decided to hear the matter late in the evening on Tuesday itself and find out whether any decision was possible by then.