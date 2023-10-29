As NE monsoon advances, fear of risky working conditions grips conservancy workers in Puducherry

October 29, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Conservancy workers in Puducherry are concerned over their working conditions following the onset of the northeast monsoon. Amid the lack of safety gear to collect slush-filled waste, the workers express worry over garbage collection during rains.

“We do have a problem in collecting garbage from places where we make house-to-house visits during rainy season. The problem lies in the collection of garbage from bins or open places as the waste would be soaked in rainwater. In the absence of gloves or other safety equipment, we are exposed to unhygienic materials and surrounding,” said Valarmathi, a conservancy worker.

In suburban areas and several parts of the town, the conservancy workers collect waste deposited in bins. The collected garbage will be transported in vehicles owned by Swachatha Corporation, the agency engaged in garbage management within Puducherry and the Oulgaret Municipality limits.

However, the workers said they were not equipped with the protective gloves required to carry out garbage collection. “The most difficult part is collecting waste from open areas during rains. Even if there are bins kept on roadsides, people tend to dump garbage in the open. After heavy rains, it will be brimming with slush and leachate. Sometimes, even dead rats are spotted in the waste collected,” said Valarmathi.

The workers urged the officials concerned to provide them with raincoats and waterproof shoes for the rainy season. “We have been working in unhealthy conditions, and the plight only worsens when it rains. Collecting garbage without raincoats poses health threats during rains,” rued Valarmathi.

A recent study by the Urban Policy and Governance, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, had assessed the health vulnerability of the conservancy workers in Puducherry and Oulgaret Municipality limits. The data gathered by the researcher students during field visits showed that the workers formed a vulnerable community.

“Several issues came to our notice during the field visits, including the dress code and safety gear. The workers complained about the quality of the push carts used to transport the waste. They are forced to blow whistles using the same hands that rummaged through the garbage,” the study observed. The absence of a separate room for sanitation and access to proper drinking was also mentioned in the study.

District Collector E. Vallavan said the Puducherry government is in the process of entering into an agreement with a new firm for the implementation of a comprehensive solid waste management programme in Puducherry. Worker order has been given, and the agreement would be signed shortly, said the Collector.

Once the agreement is signed, the agency would start an IEC (Information, Education Communication) programme. By 2025, The firm would start the collection and disposal of waste by adhering to all the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules.

“We want the firm to conduct awareness programme on waste management. The government is confident of having a proper system which includes source segregation,” said Mr. Vallavan.

