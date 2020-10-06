Arumpathapuram overbridge to be opened for traffic on Wednesday

The much-awaited opening of overbridge at Arumpathapuram will take place on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Shipping for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will dedicate the flyover through video conferencing from New Delhi while Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Minister for Public Works will attend a function to mark the inaugural at Villianur.

The opening of overbridge will considerably ease traffic congestion in fast growing suburban town of Villianur.

The work on the bridge, which commenced in 2016, got stuck mid-way after nine persons approached the Madras High Court seeking more for the land they provided for constructing the bridge at the Arumpathapuram railway gate.

Mr Namassivayam told The Hindu that the project got sanctioned during fag end of UPA-II and construction started two years later. “It is one of the few infrastructure projects which Centre agreed to bear the entire cost for. Around Rs 30 crore was spent to realise the project,” he said.

The government has approached Centre again for providing assistance in constructing another overbridge at the railway gate on Cuddalore road. “We are awaiting response of the Centre. It is a crucial project to ease congestion near the court complex,” Mr Namassivayam said.