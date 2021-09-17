Arumparthapuram bypass project yet to take off

The expansion of the 4.45 km stretch of the bypass was conceived by the PWD under Hudco scheme. S.S.KUMAR

PUDUCHERRY

17 September 2021 01:03 IST

Delay attributed to land acquisition issues in four revenue villages

In 2010, the Public Works Department mooted a four-lane bypass road at the intersection of the western arm of flyover on the 100-feet road that connects with the railway over bridge at Arumparthapuram in Villianur. However, the project is yet to take off. The inordinate delay has caused much resentment among the road users.

The expansion of the 4.45 km stretch of the bypass was conceived by the PWD under the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) scheme. The delay in executing the project has been mainly attributed to problems in acquiring land from four revenue villages — Olandai, Reddiyarpalayam, Kurumbapet and Odiampet — that fall under the corridor.

According to official sources, the project has been going through rough patches from the initial stages. “The government had acquired the Right of Way for about 22 metres on the stretch. A mud road was laid from the western arm of the flyover on the 100-feet road to a distance of 2.25 km. But differences in fixing price for two revenue villages resulted in a few residents moving the court. This put the project in trouble. The issue was resolved after the government settled ₹39 crore to the landowners for the project,” an official said.

However, the delay in the construction of the bypass road stretching from Indira Gandhi square to the Thattanchavady electric sub-station at Arumparthapuram has been leading to massive traffic blocks on the Puducherry-Villupuram corridor though two flyovers have been opened on the 100-feet road and Arumparthapuram.

The sector has also been witnessing a spurt in traffic volume over the years. As a result, traffic jams have become the order of the day on the Puducherry-Villupuram road. For the last few years, residents have been demanding early completion of the bypass work to ease traffic congestion in the town.

According to D. Vinoth, a techie of Odiansalai, traffic snarls are not uncommon even at odd hours and the situation only worsens during peak traffic hours.

“The highways department has failed to put up sign boards about diversions and there are too many damaged stretches on the Villupuram road which have been left unattended to. “The road space has also shrunk and there is only limited space on the road for vehicles as business establishments have extended up to the road. And there is no end in sight for the troubles, as there is no clarity over the time it is going to take for completing the work.” he said.

When contacted, a senior official of the PWD said a detailed project report for the bypass road had been prepared at a cost of ₹33.06 crore. The road would have four lanes with median and the proposal would be forwarded to Hudcofor sanction. Tenders would be floated once the project got the sanction, he added.

On its completion, there would not be any need for people travelling to Indira Gandhi square from Madagadipet to enter Moolakulam or Reddiyarpalayam. They would be able to touch Natesan Nagar by taking the bypass road at the intersection of the flyover. This would also reduce the traffic from Indira Gandhi square to Moolakulam in the town limits. Besides, the proposed road would ease the traffic on many roads in the areas located around the Villupuram Road.