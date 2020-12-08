Artists stage plays at online drama festival

An initiative to mobilise aid to the fraternity, left struggling during the pandemic

More than 300 artists of 27 theatre groups from across the region staged plays at the recently-concluded “Online Drama Festival 2020” to mobilise financial assistance to the fraternity, left struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort was jointly hosted by The School and Department of Performing Arts of Pondicherry University, Department of Art & Culture, Government of Puducherry and South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, Ministry of Culture.

All the 27 plays would be showcased on social media platforms. The Department of Art and Culture had initiated a five-day drama production workshop that explored various social themes and led to performances at the Studio Theatre, Department of Performing Arts.

Inaugurating the online festival, P. Ragini, Director, Department of Art & Culture, said the department was prepared to collaborate with the School of Performing Arts in future endeavours and collaborate with the faculty, scholars and students of the Department of Performing Arts of Pondicherry University.

P. Sridharan, Dean, who presided over the inaugural, highlighted the need and importance of protecting art and artists and protecting various traditional art forms to raise awareness in society.

K.R.Raja Ravi Varma, head of department, explained the activities of the department.

P. Murugavel and Samanaraja from the department were joined by others for a rendition of a song of theatre thespian Sri Sankaradas Swamigal to set the stage for the festival.