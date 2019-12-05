Puducherry

Artisans to showcase products at ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ exhibition

Exhibition at the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd.

Expo hosted by Trifed will be on till December 16 at Crafts Bazaar

Tribal artisans from across India will give a masterclass in eco-friendly engagement when they showcase their products at the ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ tribal art and craft exhibition hosted by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (Trifed) here from December 6.

The exhibition, which is on till December 16, will be held at Crafts Bazaar, Gandhi Thidal.

According to a press note, the mandate of Trifed, under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is to facilitate capability enhancement of the tribal community, promotion of tribal products and creation of marketing opportunities with a view to ensuring them remunerative price of their products and augmenting their income on a sustainable basis. Tribal communities constitute 8% of total population. Trifed has also set up a chain of Tribes India exclusive showrooms to hard sell the magical mystique of tribal India. These outlets aim at accelerating economic development of tribal people, often the poorest among the poor, through marketing of their products on sustainable basis and providing wider exposure to their craft in domestic and international markets.

The exhibits will range from handwoven tribal textiles and embroidery, metal craft, jeweIlery, cane and bamboo products, stone pottery, tribal paintings, organic and natural products.

The expo timing is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

