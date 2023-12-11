Artificial limbs given to beneficiaries in Puducherry

December 11, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A private entity on Monday distributed prosthetic limbs to 26 intellectually challenged children at a special camp held at Satya Special School in Puducherry.

According to a press release, Abida Aneez, vice-president, head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability, Group Legrand India, distributed the limbs to the beneficiaries. The camp focused on addressing the essential needs of individuals, particularly those encountering economic constraints, by providing them with necessary support.

Kanagaraj, Deputy Director, Department of Social Welfare, government of Puducherry and Sita Ramkumar, vice-president of Satya Special School, were present.

