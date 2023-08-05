ADVERTISEMENT

People’s Pulse writes to President’s Secretary, DGP regarding barricading of streets

August 05, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

People’s Pulse, a Puducherry-based civil society group, has written to the Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu and Director General of Police B. Srinivas regarding barricading of streets during movement of President’s cavalcade in the town on Monday and Tuesday.

President of People’s Pulse P. Devanathan said barricades are kept in such a way that people residing on streets leading to the main road are not allowed to have a view of the President. The residents are stopped some 30 to 40 feet inside the road and hence cannot have a view of the President.

“Puducherry is not a disturbed area that the Streets have to be empty during the President’s visit. It is very natural that people would like to welcome her,” he said in the letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US