Art that exudes empathy with the working class

Published - November 18, 2024 08:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition of works by Obayya has begun at the Kalinka art gallery on Kasthurba Gandhi Street.

The expo, “The Motherland” is a tribute to the common man, a citizen, the worker class with the frames exploring the daily lives and struggles of the workforce, says the artist who hails from Puttur, Karnataka.

A section of paintings is devoted to portraying the working class going about their daily routine. The artist’s deep empathy with the working class has produced a series on cobblers, flower and carrot sellers and the ‘Dabbawalas’ of Mumbai.

If ‘On your Mark… Get Set …. Go!’ is a reflection on the forced isolation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘A Peaceful Place for the future race’ seeks to sensitise the viewer to introspect on urbanisation and the ecological question, and the collective onus on mankind to give back to nature that nurtures all forms of life on earth. Obayya seems to suggest that the Motherland is the land that gives life and prosperity.

The expo is on till December 7, Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

