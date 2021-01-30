Art for Land opens at the Unity Pavilion tomorrow

PUDUCHERRY

30 January 2021 00:05 IST

Month-long event brings together artists, musicians, performers

The 6th annual edition of Art for Land, a fund-raiser event by Auroville for acquiring land to implement its master-plan, opens at the Unity Pavilion on Sunday.

A month-long event, “Liminal Space” will bring together artists, musicians and performers from all over the world.

According to Auroville, the entire month will be devoted to the art show and will also feature concerts, performances, stimulating talks and other events such as Grace Lottery and the annual Generosity Fair.

Art for Land has already made a significant contribution to Auroville’s land consolidation and is a recognised showcase for the creativity of Auroville’s artists, and artist friends from the Sri Aurobindo Ashram and the Auroville International chapters in India and abroad.

Generous acts

Each of the participating artists has generously donated works to support Auroville’s land.

In addition to the high-quality of the artworks and the Exhibition, there will be weekly events, with some of them broadcast live from the Unity Pavilion.

Works can be viewed and reserved at the Unity Pavilion (daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or online at artforland.in. More information is available at unitypavilion@ auroville.org.in

All proceeds from art purchase and donations at the events go to the Acres for Auroville land campaign for Auroville’s still missing lands.

Following an action-filled opening that will have a curated exhibition and music, the first week will include a meet-and-greet with artists (February 2 and 4), sound bath by Svaram unit in Auroville featuring deep relaxation and vibrations with basic acoustic instruments (February 3), art meditation (February 6).