September 10, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The recently reopened Kalinka Art Gallery is hosting a retrospective exhibition of city artist Ezhilarasan Ezhimale’s works.

The expo is on at the gallery premises (Tuesday to Saturday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) on No 3, Kasthuribai Gandhi Street, Netaji Nagar in Uppalam till September 16.