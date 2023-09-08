Art expo by Dubai-based artist Nupur Jha under way in Auroville

September 08, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centre d’Art Citadines in Auroville is hosting an exhibition by Dubai-based artist Nupur Jha.

In “Vichitra” (“Everything is Bizarre”), Nupur focuses on the idiosyncrasies of everyday life, highlighting the fact that everything around is strange and yet so beautiful.

The works reflect a deep connection with colours, which the artist believes are her mute storytellers on a canvas, expressing through layers, patterns, and textures, yet revealing nothing and alternating between articulation and neutral states, organisers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition is on from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. till September 14 (barring Sunday and Monday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.