Art expo by Dubai-based artist Nupur Jha under way in Auroville

Nupur focuses on the idiosyncrasies of everyday life, highlighting the fact that everything around is strange and yet so beautiful

September 08, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
From “Vichitra” an exhibition by Nupur Jha at Auroville.

From “Vichitra” an exhibition by Nupur Jha at Auroville. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Centre d’Art Citadines in Auroville is hosting an exhibition by Dubai-based artist Nupur Jha.

In “Vichitra” (“Everything is Bizarre”), Nupur focuses on the idiosyncrasies of everyday life, highlighting the fact that everything around is strange and yet so beautiful.

The works reflect a deep connection with colours, which the artist believes are her mute storytellers on a canvas, expressing through layers, patterns, and textures, yet revealing nothing and alternating between articulation and neutral states, organisers said.

The exhibition is on from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. till September 14 (barring Sunday and Monday).

