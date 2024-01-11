Art expo ‘After Cubism’ under way at Aurodhan Gallery

January 11, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An art exhibition, “After Cubism” featuring the works of artist Joshy George Joseph aka Joshe, who is a proponent of telepathy in the visual arts, is on at the Aurodhan Art Gallery.

A senior fellowship holder from the Government of India, the Kerala-origin artist has showcased his substantial creative output of telepathic paintings that are representative of a post-modern art movement, across the world.

“Art is created as part of the interaction between artist and his environment. Telepathism is something that exists in the same interaction”, says Joshe.

The show is on till January 20.

