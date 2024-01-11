GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Art expo ‘After Cubism’ under way at Aurodhan Gallery

A senior fellowship holder from the Government of India, the Kerala-origin artist has showcased his substantial creative output of telepathic paintings that are representative of a post-modern art movement, across the world

January 11, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The works of artist Joshy George Joseph aka Joshe, a proponent of telepathy in the visual arts, is on at the Aurodhan Art Gallery.

The works of artist Joshy George Joseph aka Joshe, a proponent of telepathy in the visual arts, is on at the Aurodhan Art Gallery. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An art exhibition, “After Cubism” featuring the works of artist Joshy George Joseph aka Joshe, who is a proponent of telepathy in the visual arts, is on at the Aurodhan Art Gallery.

A senior fellowship holder from the Government of India, the Kerala-origin artist has showcased his substantial creative output of telepathic paintings that are representative of a post-modern art movement, across the world.

“Art is created as part of the interaction between artist and his environment. Telepathism is something that exists in the same interaction”, says Joshe.

The show is on till January 20.

