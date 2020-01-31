Art exhibition kicks off at Auroville on Saturday

Auroville’s Centre d’Art and Outreach Media are hosting an exhibition of art by Pierre Legrand from February 1 as part of its ‘Art for Land’ initiative to raise funds to purchase new land for the universal township.

‘Notes on the way’ gets under way at Centre d’Art, Citadine, Auroville, and will be on till February 18 with gallery hours scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12.00 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

According to Auroville, the show offers a logbook-like retrospective and marks a fundamental stage in the journey of the Aurovillian artist.

Pierre, who recently moved into a new studio — a minimalist space whose bare walls allow no distraction — decided to bring together, in the two rooms of the Art Center, some of his old works and his most recent projects, covering a time span of 30 years. The works often reflect the artist’s situation at various points and oscillate between palpable uncertainty and dazzling revelations. He tries out dramatic changes of scale, for example through the compound eyes of an insect with kaleidoscopic vision, or through a giant microscope; he studies gaps and perforations, as if he were an architect of non-spaces, through walls that are passages, sections of light which, in the clarity of dawn where the colour vanishes, reveal underlying textures capable of mutations.

It is almost like the artist yearning to get in touch with the consciousness of the cells, to let their breathing come to the surface.

“What I do”, he says, “is much ahead of me, it’s beyond me”.