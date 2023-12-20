ADVERTISEMENT

Art exhibition at INTACH in Puducherry from December 26 to 31

December 20, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The six-day exhibition is an initiative aimed at supporting the local creative community of sculptors, artists and photographers, a press note said

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in association with PY-01. COM, a Trust that works towards the protection of the heritage and environment will be organising a six-day art exhibition from December 26 to 31 to support the local creative community of sculptors, artists and photographers from the Puducherry and Auroville bio-region.

According to a press note, the exhibition is an open platform for creative people to express themselves, presenting an opportunity for sculptors, artists and photographers to find better market visibility amongst potential buyers and to foster comradeship and partnership. The members will donate a work of art in support of sustainable community development of the bio-region.

The exhibition will be held at INTACH, No. 62, Sri Aurobindo Street, Puducherry.

