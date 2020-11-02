Arrest of protesting trade union leaders in Puducherry sparks tension

Workers demand welfare measures, gather outside Raj Nivas

Tension prevailed in front of Raj Nivas on Monday after police tried to physically remove trade union workers, including those belonging to AITUC and CITU, while they were staging a protest demanding the implementation of welfare measures.

The workers, who gathered near Rangapillai Street, suddenly broke police barricades and gathered in front of the Raj Nivas main gate. Arguments and jostling broke out after the police attempted to physically remove them from the area. Later, a team, led by Superintendent of Police C. Maran, arrested the workers, numbering around 100.

The Grand Bazaar Police registered a case and charged four of them under Section 353 (non-bailable) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pending demands

Secretary of CITU G. Sinuvasan told The Hindu that the trade unions were pushed to protest after the government failed to implement any of their long pending demands.

He also charged the police with using force to remove them. Mr. Sinuvasan said they had been demanding the setting up of a welfare board, regularisation of workers in societies and public sector undertakings, disbursal of festival assistance to the tune of ₹2,000 and revival of mills.

The revival of mills was a necessity as they were the only ventures that could provide jobs to hundreds.

The Chief Minister, he said, had blamed the Lt. Governor of blocking the welfare measures. “We don’t know who is to be blamed and our fight will continue,” he added.