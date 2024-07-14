Array of events mark Bastille Day celebrations

Floral tributes, fireworks, exhibitions and the unveiling of an Eiffel tower replica at the Pondy Marina beach marked the celebrations of the 235th National Day anniversary of the French Republic (Bastille Day) on Sunday.

With France hosting the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11 in a couple of weeks, as well as the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, this year’s Bastille Day events were organised under the banner of sport and the Olympic Games.

Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, led the tributes at the French War Memorial to commemorate the popular uprising on July 14, 1789 in which revolutionaries stormed the Bastille Prison presaging the end of monarchy.

District Collector A. Kulothungan represented the Government of Puducherry at the ceremony in which the national flags of India and France were hoisted and national anthems played.

War veterans, representatives of French and Indian associations, youth and sports volunteers participated.

A wreath laying ceremony was also held at the War Memorial in Karaikal.

Ms. Barre also opened a “Women’s Journey”, an exhibition of photographs by artist Lalit Verma, featuring 15 women achievers, including her own battle through the odds to be the first woman with a disability (visual impairment) to be appointed Consul General of France.

On the eve (Saturday) of Bastille Day, a torchlight procession on Beach Road that commenced from the Victor Schoelcher Statue, put up in honour of the 19th century French abolitionist and author, commemorated the storming of the Bastille, an inflection point in the French Revolution and its inspiring slogan of liberty, equality, fraternity.

The Pudhuvai Museum hosted an exhibition on the 350-year-old ties between erstwhile Pondicherry and France. The exhibition, which highlights the contributions of various former French Governors, missionaries and chroniclers, is on till July 28.

A 60-feet-high replica of the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public at the Pondy Marina Eco Beach, a popular tourist destination. Dance and music shows also marked the celebration.